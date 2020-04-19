Living In A Hollywood Disaster Movie in Los Angeles
From alien invasions and climate catastrophes to pandemics, Hollywood has made countless disaster movies over the years. During this real life pandemic, VOA Los Angeles correspondent Elizabeth Lee talks about how fictional Hollywood films and reality these days are starting to blur.
