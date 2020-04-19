Accessibility links

Living In A Hollywood Disaster Movie in Los Angeles

From alien invasions and climate catastrophes to pandemics, Hollywood has made countless disaster movies over the years. During this real life pandemic, VOA Los Angeles correspondent Elizabeth Lee talks about how fictional Hollywood films and reality these days are starting to blur.

