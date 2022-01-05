Accessibility links

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 5, 2022
Livetalk: Tonight on the Diaspora Forum we are talking about COVID-19, the burial of the late Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede and the deportation of thousands of illegal Zimbabwean immigrants by the South African government. Guests: Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF, United Kingdom) and Sipho Ngwenya)

