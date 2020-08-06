Lions in Masks ...
The distance between the two large stone lions that have been guarding the entrance to NYC’s Public Library for over a century is way over two meters. The iconic felines traditionally wear wreaths at Christmas time, but this year, their accessories – face masks. Elena Wolf has the story
