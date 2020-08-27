Accessibility links

Lingering Questions Over Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia announced this month it had won the global race to develop the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. But that self-proclaimed victory - and plans to ramp up production - come amid lingering questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Russian drug. Charles Maynes reports.

