COVID-19 Survivors Left With Lifetime Scars
Being intubated and laying on a bed for weeks without properly moving, eating or speaking has left many scarred. More with VOA’s Mariama Diallo on some lasting effects from the coronavirus, including fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headaches, poor balance and memory loss.
Episodes
-
November 30, 2020
Matatus Launch COVID-19 Tracing Program in Kenya
-
-
November 30, 2020
Senegalese Prosthetics ...
-
November 30, 2020
Traditional Santa Claus Visit Going Digital
-
November 29, 2020
India Vaccine ...
-
November 29, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Appears Ready for Fast Rollout