COVID-19 Survivors Left With Lifetime Scars

Being intubated and laying on a bed for weeks without properly moving, eating or speaking has left many scarred. More with VOA’s Mariama Diallo on some lasting effects from the coronavirus, including fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headaches, poor balance and memory loss.

