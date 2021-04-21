Liberty Society Giving Women Tools to Change Their Situation
Some 14,000 refugees live in limbo in Indonesia with no access to work or primary education. The Liberty Society, a social business established by a former Miss Indonesia finalist, is giving some women the tools to change their situation. Rendy Wicaksana has the report from Banten, Indonesia.
Episodes
-
April 21, 2021
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum - April 21, 2021
-
April 21, 2021
Tutoring Wolf ...
-
-
-
April 21, 2021
Chauvin Verdict ...
-
April 21, 2021
Closing Arguments in Officer Trial