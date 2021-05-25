Accessibility links

Leo Mugabe: We Will Defy Chief Zvimba's Order to Exhume, Rebury Robert Mugabe

Leo Mugabe, a nephew of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, says his family will defy a village court order to exhume his remains and rebury them at a designated cemetery. Chief Zvimba has fined former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, five cattle and two goats for burying him at his home.

