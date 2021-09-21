Leaders to Gather at UN Against COVID-19 Backdrop

This week, New York will see one of its first large gatherings since the coronavirus pandemic, with more than a hundred world leaders returning to the United Nations for their annual meetings. VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer reports.
Episodes
-
September 20, 2021
Zimbabwe Government Says It's Working Hard to Address Diaspora Concerns
-
September 20, 2021
Zimbabweans Celebrate Government Attempts to Engage Diaspora
-
-
September 19, 2021
Indian Teacher Turns Streets Into Classrooms for Village Kids
-
September 19, 2021
Life in the Everglades
-
September 19, 2021
Guantanamo Bay Future USAGM