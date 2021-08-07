Press Freedom Under Threat As Chelsea FC Owner Sues Lawsuit Against Author of Putin Book
The owner of Britain’s Chelsea Football Club, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, and Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft have both filed a defamation lawsuit against the author of a book about President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power. Activists say the case threatens the freedom of the press.
Episodes
-
August 07, 2021
China Fishing ...
-
August 07, 2021
Russia Tajikistan Exercises ...
-
August 06, 2021
Afghanistan Special Immigrant Visas ...
-
-
August 06, 2021
Spain Foreign Strawberry Workers ...
-
August 06, 2021
Malawi Paralympic Athlete ...