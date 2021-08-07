Accessibility links

Press Freedom Under Threat As Chelsea FC Owner Sues Lawsuit Against Author of Putin Book

The owner of Britain’s Chelsea Football Club, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, and Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft have both filed a defamation lawsuit against the author of a book about President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power. Activists say the case threatens the freedom of the press.

