Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Lebanon Hashish ...

Lebanon Hashish ...
Embed
Lebanon Hashish ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:22 0:00
Direct link

Economic troubles have prompted cash-strapped farmers in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley to increasingly turn to cannabis cultivation. Economic troubles have prompted cash-strapped farmers in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley to increasingly turn to cannabis cultivation. For VOA, Jacob Russell has this report.

Economic troubles have prompted cash-strapped farmers in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley to increasingly turn to cannabis cultivation. For VOA, Jacob Russell has this report from eastern Lebanon.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG