Kyiv Residents Anxious Over Possible Russian Invasion

With tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed near the Ukranian border, residents in Kyiv are anxiously watching what Russian leader Vladimir Putin will do next as he continues his campaign to pressure Ukraine and NATO. Oksana Lihostova in Kyiv spoke with residents about their hopes.

