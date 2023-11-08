Accessibility links

Kucaca Phulu And Others Filing Papers at Nomination Court

Former Nkulumane CCC lawmaker Kucaca Phulu and others filing papers at the Nomination Court in Bulawayo on Tuesday. They will be taking part in the December 9 parliamentary by-elections to fill vacancies left vacant following the recalling of CCC legislators by Sengezo Tshabangu. Annahstacia Ndlovu

