Kucaca Phulu And Others Filing Papers at Nomination Court
Former Nkulumane CCC lawmaker Kucaca Phulu and others filing papers at the Nomination Court in Bulawayo on Tuesday. They will be taking part in the December 9 parliamentary by-elections to fill vacancies left vacant following the recalling of CCC legislators by Sengezo Tshabangu. Annahstacia Ndlovu
Episodes
-
November 08, 2023
Otillia Sibanda Filling Papers ...
-
-
November 08, 2023
Candidates Filing Papers ...
-
-
November 08, 2023
CCC Deputy Elections Chief on Candidates for December By-elections
-