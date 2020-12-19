Accessibility links

Khupe MDC Formation Postpones Extraordinary Congress

The MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has postponed its Extraordinary Congress, which was supposed to be held today, due to conflicts over the party's voters' roll and other issues. Party chairman, Morgan Komochi, made the announcement in Harare amid reports of factionalism.(Video: Mlondolozi Ndlovu)

