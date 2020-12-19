Khupe MDC Formation Postpones Extraordinary Congress
The MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has postponed its Extraordinary Congress, which was supposed to be held today, due to conflicts over the party's voters' roll and other issues. Party chairman, Morgan Komochi, made the announcement in Harare amid reports of factionalism.(Video: Mlondolozi Ndlovu)
Episodes
-
December 19, 2020
Europe Terror ...
-
December 19, 2020
Zimbabwe Artiste Based in Germany Launches New Album in Zimbabwe
-
December 19, 2020
Biden Expected to Reverse Trump Immigration Policies
-
-
December 19, 2020
Zimbabwean Artiste Launches New Album
-
December 19, 2020
Tanzania Girls Rites ...