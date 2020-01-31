Kobe Remembered for his Legacy in Africa
The death of American basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a Calabasas, California, helicopter crash, Jan. 26, 2020, sent shockwaves throughout the world, especially in Africa where many looked up to him. VOA spoke with fans in Kenya and a basketball official in Ivory Coast.
