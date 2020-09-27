Accessibility links

COVID-19 Changing School Education in USA

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, life has changed for most Americans. But the biggest change has been the shutdown of schools and universities. For many young people, the traditional ritual of leaving home to attend college has changed. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.

