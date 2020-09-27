COVID-19 Changing School Education in USA
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, life has changed for most Americans. But the biggest change has been the shutdown of schools and universities. For many young people, the traditional ritual of leaving home to attend college has changed. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.
Episodes
-
September 27, 2020
COVID Ghana Secondhand Clothes -- USAGM
-
September 27, 2020
Lufthansa to Lay Off More Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis
-
September 27, 2020
Britain's Brexit No Deal May Lead to Food Shortages, Closed Ports
-
September 27, 2020
Third Party Candidates in USA Elections
-
September 27, 2020
Standup Comedy Adapting to New Reality of COVID-19
-
September 26, 2020
Time Magazine Names Late Indian Granny Among Top 100 Infulential Persons