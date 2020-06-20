Accessibility links

Karen Refugees-World Refugee Day - USAGM

It’s been eight years since Aung San Suu Kyi’s by-election win.  Her victory raised hopes that refugees - who had been displaced by seven decades of fighting in southeast Myanmar's Karen state – would be able to return home. But a majority remain without a permanent residence due to civil strife.

