Karen Refugees-World Refugee Day - USAGM
It’s been eight years since Aung San Suu Kyi’s by-election win. Her victory raised hopes that refugees - who had been displaced by seven decades of fighting in southeast Myanmar's Karen state – would be able to return home. But a majority remain without a permanent residence due to civil strife.
Episodes
-
June 19, 2020
South African Doctor Treating Patients ...
-
June 19, 2020
Africans in Solidarity Protest
-
June 18, 2020
Africans Supporting Public Protests
-
June 18, 2020
Nurses in Peaceful Protests ...
-
June 18, 2020
Zimbabwe Nurses Stage Protests in Harare
-