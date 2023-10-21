Accessibility links

Kenyan Manufacturers Decry High Numbers of Chinese Imports

China remains the single leading source of imports to Kenya, accounting for over 20% of total imports, according to the country’s bureau of statistics. Many local manufacturers say the Chinese imports are hurting their bottom line. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo.

