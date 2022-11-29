Kenyan Herders Learn Coding for More Sustainable Jobs
In northern Kenya, the government and aid groups have launched a project teaching computer coding to herders so they can find more sustainable jobs. But not everyone supports education that could end their traditional way of life, as Victoria Amunga reports from Isiolo Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo
Episodes
-
-
November 25, 2022
Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone
-
November 25, 2022
African Drumming Circle Keeps the Beat in New York City
-
November 24, 2022
War on Ukraine Causes Family Business to Retool, Innovate and Help
-
November 24, 2022
Senegal's Women Gold Miners Carry Heavy Burden
-
November 24, 2022
Some Zimbabweans Need Food Aid Despite Bumper Wheat Harvest
Facebook Forum