Kenyan Farmers Embrace Chinese-Engineered Grass for Fodder

Kenyan Farmers Embrace Chinese-Engineered Grass for Fodder
Kenyan Farmers Embrace Chinese-Engineered Grass for Fodder

Having enough feed for livestock is critical to the food security of many African countries. Some farmers are considering adopting a Chinese-engineered grass called Juncao, advertised as high-yielding and fast-maturing. Some scientists advise caution. Francis Ontomwa has more from Kajiado, Kenya.

