Kenyan authorities say a record drought that wiped out millions of livestock and has millions of people in need of food aid is forcing tens of thousands of children in herder communities to drop out of school. Kenya declared a national disaster from the drought of September last year, but it could also be looking at an education disaster. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir County, Kenya.
Kenyan Children’s Education Disrupted as Drought Forces Dropouts
