Kenyan Café Employs People with Cognitive Disorders
Sudan has said it will host Russia’s first navy base in Africa, despite opposition from the West, as soon as the country completes a transition from military to civilian rule. But while some Sudanese support the business that a base would bring, local tribal leaders are opposed to foreign military.
Episodes
-
March 15, 2023
Children of Ukrainian War Heroes Visit Colorado
-
March 15, 2023
Kenyan Café Employs People with Cognitive Disorders
-
-
March 14, 2023
CCC Lawmaker on Zimbabwe's Voter Registration Blitz
-
March 13, 2023
Former Zimbabwean Commercial Farmers Thriving in Zambia
-