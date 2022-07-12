Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenyan Youth Begin Nationwide Peace, Voting Campaign

Kenyan Youth Begin Nationwide Peace, Voting Campaign
Embed
Kenyan Youth Begin Nationwide Peace, Voting Campaign

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:50 0:00

University students in Kenya have begun a nationwide peace and voting campaign ahead of the August 9 election. Organizers say the goal is to discourage young people from getting involved in election violence and to encourage them to cast their votes instead. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo

See comments

University students in Kenya have begun a nationwide peace and voting campaign ahead of the August 9 election. Organizers say the goal is to discourage young people from getting involved in election violence and to encourage them to cast their votes instead. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG