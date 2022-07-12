University students in Kenya have begun a nationwide peace and voting campaign ahead of the August 9 election. Organizers say the goal is to discourage young people from getting involved in election violence and to encourage them to cast their votes instead. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo
Kenyan Youth Begin Nationwide Peace, Voting Campaign
