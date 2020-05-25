Kenya Tests Herbal Treatment
Kenya has stepped up efforts to find a local treatment for COVID-19. The Kenya Medical Research Institute, East Africa's leading medical research facility, is testing the efficacy of an herbal medicine known as Zedupex. Kenya itself has seen more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease
