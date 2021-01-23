Accessibility links

Kenya's Teen Moms ...

A private school has opened in central Kenya for pregnant girls, teenage mothers and their babies, to ensure they get an education despite stigma. Kenya’s teenage pregnancies have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as schools were closed until just this month. Brenda Mulinya reports from Nairobi.

