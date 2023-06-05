Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Start-Up Creates Online Livestock Marketplace for Rural Farmers

Kenya Start-Up Creates Online Livestock Marketplace for Rural Farmers
Embed
Kenya Start-Up Creates Online Livestock Marketplace for Rural Farmers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:54 0:00
Direct link

For many years, Kenya’s livestock market has faced challenges, like price instability, low purchasing power among consumers and limited marketing options. Now a Nairobi-based startup called M-nomad is offering small livestock farmers in rural areas a way to buy and sell their livestock online.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG