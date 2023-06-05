Kenya Start-Up Creates Online Livestock Marketplace for Rural Farmers
For many years, Kenya’s livestock market has faced challenges, like price instability, low purchasing power among consumers and limited marketing options. Now a Nairobi-based startup called M-nomad is offering small livestock farmers in rural areas a way to buy and sell their livestock online.
Episodes
-
June 05, 2023
Caught Between Two Wars: Sudan’s Ethiopian Refugees
-
June 04, 2023
Woman Dancing at Mnangagwa Election Campaign Rally
-
-
-
June 03, 2023
Dancing at Mnangagwa Election Campaign Rally
-