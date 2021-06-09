Kenya Rhino Poaching ...

Accessibility links

Kenya's Wildlife Service says for the first time in 21 years not a single rhinoceros was poached in the country’s national parks in 2020. To maintain the progress, it is conducting the first ever wildlife census and placing mobile container housing in parks for rangers. Victoria Amunga reports

