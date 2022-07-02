As Kenya heads to a highly contested presidential election in August, many worry about a repeat of deadly violence seen in past votes. The Kenyan group Mothers of Victims and Survivors is calling for all sides to maintain peace during this year's polls. Juma Majanga reports from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. VIDEOGRAPHER: Amos Wangwa
kenyaaa.mp4
July 02, 2022
