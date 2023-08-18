Kenya Non-Profit Offers Hunger Relief as Food Crisis Deepens
With the growing impact of droughts caused by climate change and high food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, food banks are emerging as a growing solution to hunger and poverty in Africa. Food Banking Kenya, distributed more than 500,000 kilograms of food last year to hungry families.
Episodes
August 18, 2023
ZANU PF Scorns American Democracy
August 18, 2023
40 CCC Activists in Court for Conducting 'Illegal' Car Rally
August 15, 2023
Justice Secretary Virginia Mabhiza on Johannes Tomana