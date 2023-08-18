Accessibility links

Kenya Non-Profit Offers Hunger Relief as Food Crisis Deepens

Kenya Non-Profit Offers Hunger Relief as Food Crisis Deepens

With the growing impact of droughts caused by climate change and high food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, food banks are emerging as a growing solution to hunger and poverty in Africa. Food Banking Kenya, distributed more than 500,000 kilograms of food last year to hungry families.

