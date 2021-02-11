Kenya Women Manufacturing
A survey by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers shows that women are dominating the east African country's top mechanized jobs, although men still own most businesses and have better paying jobs. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi on one businesswoman who started her own natural foods company.
