Kenya Makes Strides Toward Goal of Eradicating HIV/AIDS
Kenya has the seventh-highest number of people living with HIV on the continent, at 1.4 million, according to the National Syndemic Disease Control Council. The country has, however, made progress in slowing its spread. As Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi. Camera and edit: Jimmy Makhulo
