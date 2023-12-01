Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Makes Strides Toward Goal of Eradicating HIV/AIDS

Kenya Makes Strides Toward Goal of Eradicating HIV/AIDS
Embed
Kenya Makes Strides Toward Goal of Eradicating HIV/AIDS

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:17 0:00

Kenya has the seventh-highest number of people living with HIV on the continent, at 1.4 million, according to the National Syndemic Disease Control Council. The country has, however, made progress in slowing its spread. As Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi. Camera and edit: Jimmy Makhulo

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG