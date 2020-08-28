Accessibility links

Swarms of Locusts Highest Ever in Recent Years

Since late 2019, parts of Kenya have been under siege by swarms of locusts.The number of flying insects have been the highest in recent memory, the result of environmental factors.VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story of farmers in an impoverished region struggling to shield crops from hungry locusts.

