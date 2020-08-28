Swarms of Locusts Highest Ever in Recent Years
Since late 2019, parts of Kenya have been under siege by swarms of locusts.The number of flying insects have been the highest in recent memory, the result of environmental factors.VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story of farmers in an impoverished region struggling to shield crops from hungry locusts.
