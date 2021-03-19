Kenya's Tea Industry Facing Job Loses
Kenya's tea farming industry, one of the world's largest, is facing job losses after a court ruled against a labor union's attempt to ban tea leaf harvesting machines. Workers fear the machines will take their jobs, while tea farm owners say mechanization will make the industry more productive.
