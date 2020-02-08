Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023

Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:08 0:00
Direct link

Despite Kenya's banning of female genital mutilation in 2011, the tradition has continued in some ethnic communities. President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to end FGM before 2023, seven years ahead of a U.N. deadline to stop the practice globally. Activists, however, say more needs to be done

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG