Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Despite Kenya's banning of female genital mutilation in 2011, the tradition has continued in some ethnic communities. President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to end FGM before 2023, seven years ahead of a U.N. deadline to stop the practice globally. Activists, however, say more needs to be done
Episodes
-
February 08, 2020
Coronavirus Anxiety: Will Chinese Factories Open on Monday?
-
February 08, 2020
Godfrey Tsenengamu: l'm Not Backing Down
-
February 07, 2020
Godfrey Tsenengamu: I Haven't Received Zanu PF Letter of Suspension
-
-
February 07, 2020
Women Enter Afghanistan’s Male Dominated Restaurant Industry
-
February 07, 2020
Tourists Visiting Hollywood for the Oscars Unconcerned About Coronavirus