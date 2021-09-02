Kenya Electric Vehicle Conversion ...
The United Nations Environmental Program held a ceremony Monday marking the end of toxic leaded gasoline use in vehicles worldwide. A company in Nairobi, where the UNEP is headquartered, is working on converting buses and utility vehicles to electric power. Lenny Ruvaga reports from Nairobi.
