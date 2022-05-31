The rising cost of fuel in Kenya is not only affecting motorists but also tens of thousands of fishermen, whose incomes depend on their boats. To reduce fuel needs, the Dutch company Asobo has been renting electric motors for boats on Kenya's side of Lake Victoria and says it cannot keep up with demand. Juma Majanga reports from Rusinga Island, Kenya.
Electric Fishing Boats in Kenya’s Lake Victoria Help Cut Emissions
