Spending by candidates ahead of Kenya's August 9 presidential election has been among the highest in the world, raising concerns about its impact on the nation’s democratic development. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.
Unregulated Campaign Spending Disenfranchises Youth, Women in Kenya
