Unregulated Campaign Spending Disenfranchises Youth, Women in Kenya

Spending by candidates ahead of Kenya's August 9 presidential election has been among the highest in the world, raising concerns about its impact on the nation’s democratic development. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.

