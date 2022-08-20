Accessibility links

Kenya's Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court

Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court
Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court

Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.

Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.

