Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.
Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court
Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.
Episodes
-
-
August 21, 2022
trurmp.mp4
-
August 21, 2022
african fashio.mp4
-
August 20, 2022
In Mozambique, Banana Wholesalers Are Turning into Pedalers
-
August 20, 2022
Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California
-