Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati Announcing Kenya's Presidential Election Results
Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the official results and said the two commissioners who stayed behind with him had been injured. Odinga's campaign alleged that unspecified “electoral offenses” were committed and that a winner was illegally declared without a quorum of commissioners.
Episodes
-
August 15, 2022
Kenya Election Results 2022
-
August 12, 2022
Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa
-
August 11, 2022
Ukraine Refugees Help Ease Britain’s Labor Shortage
-
August 11, 2022
Neck to Neck Presidential Election in Kenya
-
August 11, 2022
Have You Bought Gold Coins?
-
August 11, 2022
Zimbabwe Should Seriously Consider Diaspora Vote