Kenya Donkey Poaching ...

Donkey owners in Kenya are demanding a permanent ban on the slaughter of the animals after a court lifted a temporary ban earlier this year. They say their donkeys are being stolen and killed to meet a demand for beauty products and so-called medicine in China. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.

