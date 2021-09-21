Kenya Donkey Poaching ...
Donkey owners in Kenya are demanding a permanent ban on the slaughter of the animals after a court lifted a temporary ban earlier this year. They say their donkeys are being stolen and killed to meet a demand for beauty products and so-called medicine in China. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.
Episodes
-
September 21, 2021
Benin Recycled Computers ...
-
September 21, 2021
The Inside Story - Our Changing Climate
-
September 21, 2021
Leaders to Gather at UN Against COVID-19 Backdrop
-
September 20, 2021
Zimbabwe Government Says It's Working Hard to Address Diaspora Concerns
-
September 20, 2021
Zimbabweans Celebrate Government Attempts to Engage Diaspora
-