02210000-0aff-0242-506f-08da27c87813_240p.mp4

A Kenyan court recently ruled that fathers could be granted custody of children below nine years of age instead of the children automatically going to their mothers. Children’s advocacy groups in Kenya welcomed the unprecedented ruling as a step forward for parental custody based on merit. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi. Camera: Amos Wangwa

