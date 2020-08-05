COVID-19 Restrictions Affecting Kenya Cancer Patients
Kenyan health care providers say cancer patients are being greatly affected by restrictions to help contain the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. According to physicians, COVID-19 has made access to treatment extremely difficult. Kenya has more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 370 deaths.
