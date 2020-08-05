Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

COVID-19 Restrictions Affecting Kenya Cancer Patients

COVID-19 Restrictions Affecting Kenya Cancer Patients
Embed
COVID-19 Restrictions Affecting Kenya Cancer Patients

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00
Direct link

Kenyan health care providers say cancer patients are being greatly affected by restrictions to help contain the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. According to physicians, COVID-19 has made access to treatment extremely difficult. Kenya has more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 370 deaths.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG