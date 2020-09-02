Accessibility links

Kenya Artists Losing Jobs As COVID-19 Ravages Nations

The job losses in Kenya that resulted from the COVID-19 lockdown have also hurt Kenyan artists, who are trying to find different ways to promote their craft and make a living. Some are using their art to spread health messages about the coronavirus, as Lenny Ruvaga reports from Nairobi.

