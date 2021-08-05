Kenya Emergency App to Alert Police on Crime

Accessibility links

As crime rates in Kenya shot up during the pandemic, a Kenyan developer who was a crime victim himself created a mobile application to help people alert police about emergencies. The application has been so successful that Kenya’s police force has adopted it. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.

