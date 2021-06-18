Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenneth Kaunda, Father of Modern Zambia, Dies at 97

Kenneth Kaunda, Father of Modern Zambia, Dies at 97
Embed
Kenneth Kaunda, Father of Modern Zambia, Dies at 97

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:40 0:00
Direct link

The man known as Zambia’s founding father has died at the age of 97. Kenneth Kaunda rose to power during Africa’s heady post-independence period, when dozens of former European colonies gained their freedom. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg on the death of this African giant.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG