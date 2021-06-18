Kenneth Kaunda, Father of Modern Zambia, Dies at 97
The man known as Zambia’s founding father has died at the age of 97. Kenneth Kaunda rose to power during Africa’s heady post-independence period, when dozens of former European colonies gained their freedom. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg on the death of this African giant.
Episodes
-
June 18, 2021
Lebanon Hashish ...
-
June 17, 2021
Pandemic Biking ...
-
June 17, 2021
South Africa Formula One Circuit ...
-
-
June 17, 2021
Africa Vaccine Hesitancy ...
-
June 17, 2021
Iran Election Preview ...
Facebook Forum