Justice Secretary Virginia Mabhiza on Malaba Case, Swearing of New Judges
Justice secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, speaking about the swearing of new judges in Zimbabwe and Chief Justice Luke Malaba's case in which he is challenging claims that he is in contempt of court for returning to work following a High Court order that the extension of his term of office was illegal.
