Juneteenth 2021...
Juneteenth is America’s newest federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law on Thursday. But African Americans have celebrated every June 19 since 1865 when the last enslaved blacks learned of their freedom on that date. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Episodes
-
June 19, 2021
Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020
-
June 19, 2021
Imitating Ronaldo ...
-
June 18, 2021
Nigeria Women Protest Movements
-
June 18, 2021
Facial Recognition Technology
-
June 18, 2021
Burkina Faso's 1.2 Million Internally Displaced People
-
June 18, 2021
Jersey Mural Festival