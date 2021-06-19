Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Juneteenth 2021...

Juneteenth 2021...
Embed
Juneteenth 2021...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:01 0:00
Direct link

Juneteenth is America’s newest federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law on Thursday. But African Americans have celebrated every June 19 since 1865 when the last enslaved blacks learned of their freedom on that date. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG