Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

The Juliet of American Ballet Talks About the Profession

The Juliet of American Ballet Talks About the Profession
Embed
The Juliet of American Ballet Talks About the Profession

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00
Direct link

American ballet dancer Julie Kent was a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre from 1993 to 2015. Her farewell role was as Juliet, and in 2016 Kent was named the artistic director of The Washington Ballet. Karina Bafradzhian spoke with Kent about what it takes to be a ballerina.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG