Nkomo Speaking About His Removal from Government

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Joshua Nkomo, says his dismissal from the government of Robert Mugabe has brought Zimbabwe to the brink of civil war. Speaking to about 60,000 supporters at a rally in Bulawayo on 4 April, 1982, he said Mr. Mugabe's policies could bring about factional fighting.

