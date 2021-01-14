Inauguration Security ...

Accessibility links

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th, law enforcement and local government officials in Washington, D.C., are implementing unprecedented security measures to avoid the kind of massive security breach that happened last week when thousands of people stormed the Capitol.

